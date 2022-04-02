Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway tickets: Be in the audience for 2022

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back on ITV for 2022, and here's how you can take part and get tickets to the show.

The live Saturday night entertainment show will return to TV tonight and the biggest part of the show is the live audience.

And you could be apart of it with FREE tickets... if you're lucky.

In order to be in the virtual audience, head over to the ApplauseStore website here now to add yourself to the reserve list to get on to the show.

Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway tickets

Tickets to Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway are free but are given out entirely randomly to those who have registered so it's pot luck if you get any offered to you!

The show says: "We exclusively invite you to the incredible, award winning Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway LIVE!

"Join us live, along with very special celebrity guests, live music performances and all the usual, incredible Saturday night fun LIVE on ITV!!!

"Our exclusive free audience invites are very limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Request yours right now!"

Apply for tickets online here.

Meanwhile, if you want to take part in one of Ant and Dec's wacky games, or even play the ads, then be sure to apply to ITV.

Bosses are looking for loads of fun, enthusiastic and outgoing people to surprise live on the show.

If you would like to take part yourself or by setting up a friend or family member to be surprised by Ant and Dec live on the telly, you can nominate them behind their backs.

> Apply on ITV.com now

Nominees would need to be free on Saturdays, obviously. Casting for the show is currently ongoing with Saturday Night Takeaway set to air for the next six weeks.

The closing date for applications is 4 April 2022.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday nights on ITV at 7PM.