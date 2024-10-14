Big Brother spoilers! Nominations and a huge twist shock the house

Tonight’s episode of Big Brother promises high drama as the housemates nominate for the first time, but there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes than meets the eye.

For the first time this season, the housemates are called into the Diary Room to nominate two of their fellow contestants to face the upcoming live eviction.

As each housemate takes their turn, tensions start to rise.

But things get really interesting when the current Head of House, Khaled, steps into the Diary Room.

He nominates Ali, explaining, “I feel like she perceives me in a light that I can’t change… I don’t want to change, um yeah and I just have a lot more in common with a lot more other people…

“She’s clearly put her foot down… she doesn’t like what she perceives me to be… cool, do your thing. I know who I am. I’m just gonna keep being me.”

Ali had already hinted earlier that she felt vulnerable, noting that she would have nominated someone but couldn’t due to the dynamics in the house.

As if the pressure of nominations wasn’t enough, Khaled’s position as Head of House grants him access to a secret part of the Big Brother house – a hidden basement.

To get there, Khaled must sneak past the other housemates and slip through a secret door at the top of the stairs without being noticed.

Once inside, he’s confronted with two screens, each offering a game-changing power: Killer Nomination and Save and Replace.

Big Brother ups the ante, revealing the housemates with the most nominations before offering Khaled the choice of powers.

Should he opt to save one of the nominated housemates and replace them with someone else?

Or should he make a killer move by adding an additional housemate to the eviction line-up?

The drama doesn’t stop there.

Big Brother later gathers the housemates on the sofa to announce the week’s nominated contestants.

But just as the tension in the room peaks, Big Brother drops another bombshell.

Khaled has had a special power to influence the nominations.

Which power did he choose, and how will the other housemates react when they discover how Khaled has used his advantage?

Don’t forget to tune in tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX to find out what happens next.