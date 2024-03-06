BBC explores disappearance of MH370 in a new documentary

The BBC is to explore the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in a new documentary.

Why Planes Vanish: The Hunt for MH370 airs on BBC One on Wednesday, 6 March at 8PM.

A decade on from the vanishing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on 8 March 2014, with 239 people on board, this documentary delves into the potential of cutting-edge radio technology to uncover the aircraft’s location and examines the safety implications for the future of flying.

On that fateful day, a Boeing 777 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing disappeared from radar, with no distress signals sent. The plane remained airborne for an additional seven hours, leaving the world puzzled over its fate.

The mystery deepens with questions about why the flight deviated so dramatically from its course. Was it a severe mechanical failure or an act of hijacking? The answers may lie with the aircraft’s black box recorders, now believed to be deep in the Southern Indian Ocean’s floor.

Regarded as the biggest enigma in aviation history, the disappearance of MH370 has left many unanswered questions. This documentary introduces new evidence pointing to the aircraft’s location, utilising novel radio technology.

It features insights from the University of Liverpool’s scientists conducting a significant study to assess the technology’s effectiveness in locating the missing plane.

Through interviews with the missing passengers’ and crew’s families, aviation specialists, former Malaysia Airlines staff, and pilots, the film seeks to piece together the events of MH370. It also examines other aviation incidents, aiming to identify lessons to enhance flight safety.

Additionally, the documentary investigates instances of pilot-induced crashes, exploring ways to improve the mental well-being of flight crews who carry the responsibility of millions of daily flyers.