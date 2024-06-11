The BBC has announced a special documentary following a year in the life of Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden.

In 2023, Amy Dowden was living her dream as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing. She had just married the love of her life and was hoping to start a family soon.

But everything changed when she discovered a lump in her breast the night before her honeymoon.

Tests revealed that Amy, at just 32, had breast cancer.

Six days after her diagnosis, Amy from Caerphilly, south Wales, made a brave decision.

She allowed cameras to follow her experiences, no matter what unfolded in the coming months.

Amy was thrown into a world of surgery, chemotherapy, fertility treatment, and uncertainty.

Over 15 months, the film captures the difficult times, tough decisions, and glorious moments.

We see the Strictly family finding a way to include her in the pro dance in the Final.

The film also highlights the unwavering support of her family, fellow dancers, friends, and thousands of public messages.

This raw, deeply personal, and honest film follows Amy as she navigates the most turbulent year of her life.

It tracks her battle for her health, her future family, and her return to dance – her lifelong passion.

Amy hopes that by sharing her story, something positive can come out of this devastating experience.

Amy says, “A year ago, I was recently married and about to go on honeymoon. It was an exciting new chapter in my life, but finding a lump on my breast changed everything. I never thought at my age I would get cancer.

“Despite having family members and friends who were cancer survivors, I had no idea what the impact on my life would be. I’ve learnt so much about myself and what a cancer diagnosis means on this journey.

“I hope others find hope and strength from this film, and that it encourages everyone to check themselves, no matter what age you are.”

Produced by Wildflame Productions, Amy Dowden: Fight Of My Life will broadcast on BBC One, BBC Wales, and iPlayer this summer.