Bake Off: The Professionals start date confirmed for new series

When is Bake Off: The Professionals back on TV?

Bake Off: The Professionals is back for a new series in 2024, starting on Monday, 10 June.

The search for the best professional patisserie team in Britain returns with Liam Charles and new co-host Ellie Taylor welcoming a new batch of pastry chefs to the competition.

As ever, they face two days of testing challenges, judged by top patisserie experts Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden.

Judges Benoit & Cherish

Each week one team will be eliminated until one is left standing to be crowned the winner.

The brand new series of Bake Off: The Professionals will start on Monday, 10 June at 8PM on Channel 4. Episode two will follow the very next day.

The new series welcomes teams of pastry chefs hailing from establishments in hotels, patisserie shops and small ventures around the UK.

In the first episode, the baking begins and to get things rolling, the judges have a French classic up their sleeve in a secret challenge for the teams.

Without proper recipes to hand, they must rely on their patisserie instincts, innate knowledge and teamwork to create 36 individual tarte aux fraise and one chocolate amenity in just three and a half hours.

For their second challenge, the teams must become masters of illusion in a first for Bake Off: The Professionals with a music-themed trompe-l’oil showpiece with hidden pecan pies elevated to new heights, far from its humble beginnings.

You can watch Bake Off: The Professionals online via the All 4 player here with the past three series to air on Channel 4.

As well as the Professionals series the main series of Bake Off, it’s Celebrity specials and Junior Bake Off are all also available to stream.

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 in the autumn with what will be its 15th series.