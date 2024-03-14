BAFTA TV Awards reveal ‘Memorable Moment’ 2024 nominations

The BAFTA TV Awards has revealed the nominations for the 2023 ‘Memorable Moment Award’.

This unique accolade stands out as it is the only award determined by the public.

The P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award celebrates the profound influence of television in the UK, highlighting its role in entertaining, informing, and uniting people across the nation.

The six memorable moments vying for the public’s vote this year are:

Beckham (Netflix) – A light-hearted moment where David Beckham teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing.

Doctor Who (BBC One) – The grand reveal of Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor.

Happy Valley (BBC One) – The intense final kitchen showdown between Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce.

Succession (Sky Atlantic) – The pivotal moment of Logan Roy's Death.

The Last Of Us (Sky Atlantic) – The touching storyline of Bill and Frank.

(Sky Atlantic) – The touching storyline of Bill and Frank. The Piano (Channel 4) – The astonishing performance by 13-year-old Lucy that captivated commuters.

The nominees for this year were selected by a distinguished independent jury comprised of leading TV critics and TV personality, Amy Hart, who is also a former Love Island contestant and a brand ambassador for P&O Cruises.

The jury, chaired by Hilary Rosen, the Chair of BAFTA’s Television Committee, picked moments from 2023 that exemplify television’s transformative power.

The public has the opportunity to support their favourite TV moment by voting online at https://publicvote.bafta.org/po-cruises-memorable-moment.

Voting is set to close on Tuesday, 9 April 2024, with the winner to be revealed during the BAFTA Television Awards ceremony hosted by P&O Cruises on Sunday, 12 May 2024.

This year’s awards will once again take place at The Royal Festival Hall in London, with nominations out next week on Wednesday 20 March at 12PM (GMT) and further details about the show to be unveiled soon