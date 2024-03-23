Baby Reindeer release date and trailer from new Netflix series

Netflix has revealed the eagerly awaited trailer for its latest series, Baby Reindeer, which will be released on 11 April 2024.

Baby Reindeer is the brainchild of Richard Gadd, an acclaimed comedian who not only wrote and produced the series but also stars in the leading role.

The production is handled by Clerkenwell Films, known for their work on the successful series The End Of The F***ing World. The series is a dramatized account of Gadd’s own harrowing experiences, making it a deeply personal project for the comedian.

The series revolves around the character Donny Dunn, portrayed by Gadd, a struggling comedian whose life takes a dramatic turn following an act of kindness towards a vulnerable woman. This gesture triggers an unsettling obsession, spiralling into a narrative filled with suspense and dark humour.

Watch the trailer now…

As Donny confronts his stalker’s increasingly suffocating obsession, he is also forced to face a trauma buried deep within, challenging both his personal and professional life.

Baby Reindeer boasts a talented ensemble cast including Jessica Gunning as Martha, Nava Mau as Teri, and Tom Goodman-Hill as Darrien. Additionally, the series features appearances by Nina Sosanya, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Mark Lewis Jones, enriching the narrative with compelling performances.

Richard Gadd, an Edinburgh Comedy Award winner in 2016 and known for his work on Sex Education, brings his unique voice to the series both in writing and performance. The direction is helmed by Weronika Tofilska and Josephine Bornebusch, with Matthew Mulot producing. Gadd also serves as an executive producer alongside Petra Fried, Ed Macdonald, Matt Jarvis, and Wim De Greef.

The storyline of Baby Reindeer is adapted from Gadd’s hit one-man play that was a sensation at the Edinburgh Fringe, drawing acclaim for its raw and honest portrayal of a comedian’s unsettling encounter with a stalker.