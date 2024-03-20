Apply for 007: Road To A Million

Applications are open now for a second season of global adventure competition show 007: Road To A Million.

The series, which offers participants a chance to win up to one million pounds, is hosted on Prime Video and is inspired by the iconic James Bond films.

The show’s premise involves dynamic duos travelling across the globe, leveraging their wits and general knowledge to uncover answers to questions hidden in various locations.

This unique format combines the thrill of adventure with the excitement of a treasure hunt, making it a standout addition to the competitive show landscape.

Interested applicants do not need to be aficionados of the Bond franchise to apply, but the production team is on the lookout for teams of two with a close relationship and a shared eagerness for adventure.

The filming schedule is set for various dates throughout 2024, and participants should be prepared to travel internationally, often away from home and potentially outside the UK, for short periods.

To apply, submit your information. here.

Prospective contestants are invited to fill in an initial application to express their interest.

Each member of the duo must apply individually, ensuring to mention their intended team member on the application form.

A key component of the application process is the submission of a short selfie video featuring both team members.

For now, the first season of 007: Road To A Million is available to watch online here.