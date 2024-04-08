Alison Hammond to front big new BBC One TV show

Alison Hammond is to front a major new series on BBC One.

Titled Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend, it will see the much-loved TV host take the celebrity interview into an exciting new direction.

Over two days, Alison will immerse herself in the lives of some of the most renowned famous faces, offering an intimate look into their homes and personal lives.

This six-part series, scheduled for release next year on BBC One and iPlayer, features Alison spending 48 hours with a different celebrity in each episode, allowing her to forge a deep connection with them.

Filmed throughout the UK, Alison’s unique and humorous approach to asking the big questions promises to showcase why she’s a national treasure, beloved for her roles on This Morning and the Great British Bake Off.

Alison Hammond said: “I’m so excited to serve up some big lols and tons of OMG revelations on the BBC as I spend some quality time with some of the UK’s favourite celebrities.

“When I’m on a mission no secret is safe, and trust me no stone or cupboard will go unturned!”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC commented: “Alison is one of the most warm-hearted presenters in the UK and it’s no surprise that big name celebrities are lining up to have her spend the weekend at their homes.

“It’s going to be a blast!”