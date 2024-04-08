Apply for Aldi’s Next Big Thing

Aldi’s Next Big Thing is coming back to Channel 4 and here’s how to apply for the series.

Advertisements

The programme presents a pivotal chance for small food and drink providers to compete for their products to be sold in Aldi stores throughout the UK.

Anita Rani and Chris Bavin return as hosts, introducing a variety of innovative and determined British suppliers eager to present their offerings to Julie Ashfield, Aldi’s Managing Director of Buying.

Julie makes the ultimate decision each week on which product is selected, with the victorious item then featured on the shelves of Aldi.

Apply for the show

If you’d like your product to be considered for any future series of Aldi’s Next Big Thing then you can register your interest here.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “I’m always looking for quality, but if I can also land something that will surprise our shoppers and keep them coming back for more, that’s the absolute dream.”

Anita Rani added: “For these small food and drink businesses, winning a contract with Aldi is a potentially life changing opportunity. Seeing products go from a prototype to supermarket shelves, in just a few months and finding out the stories behind them, has been a really special experience. I’m excited to see viewers’ reactions – I’m sure everyone will love the winning products just as much as we do.”

Advertisements

Chris Bavin, commented: “As an ex-greengrocer, I know only too well the ups and downs of running your own business. It’s inspiring seeing such an incredible mix of homegrown food and drink suppliers and heartening to know they’re getting the recognition they deserve, by one of the UK’s largest retailers. I can’t wait for viewers to discover the winning products for themselves!”

Catch up on past episodes on Channel4.com here