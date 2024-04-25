A League of Their Own returns to Sky for new special

Sky’s hit comedy series A League of Their Own will be back later this year with a brand new special.

The crew will head on a thrilling new adventure, racing in an epic rally from London to Turin.

A League of their Own: The Rally will air across three episodes on Sky in 2024.

Jill Scott, Maisie Adam, Micah Richards, and Jamie Redknapp will form teams and compete for the ultimate accolade – the ALOTO Rally Cup.

Their journey across Europe unfolds in six rally stages, utilising various modes of transport, as each team strives to accumulate the highest points and win the prestigious ALOTO Rally Cup.

The route includes challenging and sometimes ludicrous off-road tasks to gain points as they speed through Paris, Lake Geneva, the Alps, and finally arrive in Turin, the setting of The Italian Job, for an exhilarating finale.

True to the spirit of A League of their Own, the stakes are high with penalties awaiting the losers – in this contest, coming in second wins you nothing…