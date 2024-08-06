You Bet! returns to ITV with Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern

You Bet! is back! Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will host two action-packed primetime event specials this autumn on ITV1 and ITVX.

Get ready for epic challenges, jaw-dropping feats, big-name celebrities, and nail-biting suspense.

Members of the public will showcase their unique abilities to pull off outrageous challenges, all for a shot at a hefty cash prize.

A panel of celebrities and the studio audience will predict whether each challenger can complete their extraordinary task.

Points are added to the celebrities’ scores based on the studio audience’s votes.

The audience will then vote for their favourite challenger, who takes home a whopping £10,000.

The celebrity with the highest score also wins £10,000 for their chosen charity.

Meanwhile, the celebrity with the lowest score faces an entertaining final forfeit.

Expect special celebrity guests, incredible skills, and loads of surprises.

It’s all to play for!

Holly said: “I’m so excited to be part of this iconic game show with the fabulous Stephen. I can’t wait to see the amazing skills on display.”

Stephen added: “I loved You Bet! as a kid, so hosting it with Holly is a dream. The challenges are going to be spectacular!”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning, commented: “You Bet! is part of our stellar autumn lineup. We’re thrilled to have Holly and Stephen leading the show.”