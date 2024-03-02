The BRITs have confirmed the full list of performers for the 2024 Awards show tonight!

The BRIT Awards will be back this evening, live at the O2 Arena.

The 2024 BRIT Awards will take place on Saturday, 2 March with the show airing from 8:30PM on ITV1. You’ll also be able to stream via ITVX (in the UK) and on YouTube (internationally)

Who’s performing tonight?

Dua Lipa

Six-time BRIT winner Dua Lipa receives three nominations this year; for Artist of the Year, Pop Act and Song of the Year with Mastercard, and is the first artist confirmed to perform on the main show live tonight.

Tate McRae

Tate is nominated in International Song of the Year for her UK Top 3 and US Billboard Global 200 #1 hit single ‘greedy’.

Tate said: “I’m so excited to be returning to London for my first BRIT Awards! It is the biggest honour to be performing on the iconic BRITs stage. It’s going to be an unforgettable night!”

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding

Nominated in Song of the Year with Mastercard for their #1 smash single ‘Miracle’ (with Calvin also nominated in the public-voted Pop Act and Dance Act categories) both artists have performed at The BRITs previously.

Calvin said: “Can’t wait for a VERY SPECIAL performance with Ellie!”

Becky Hill x Chase & Status

Two-time BRITs Dance Act winner Becky Hill and trailblazing electronic music duo Chase & Status will be performing together at this evening’s BRIT Award.

Becky said: “I can’t wait to perform again on the BRITs and it’s been difficult trying to top flying from the ceiling of the O2 last year, but I’m excited about what we have planned for this year’s performance.”

Kylie

Kylie Minogue will receive the BRITs Global Icon award at this year’s ceremony and perform.

Kylie said: “I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists. The UK has always been a home from home so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart. I have some amazing memories from the awards over the years and I can’t wait to be back on the BRITs stage. See you at the O2!”

RAYE

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard today announce that RAYE, who is has a record-breaking seven nominations at this year’s BRITs, will be performing on the main show tonight.

Jungle

Jungle are nominated for Group of the Year

Jungle said: “It’s an honour for us to be asked to perform at this year’s BRIT Awards. We’re really excited to be part of such an amazing showcase for British music.”

Rema

Rem is up for International Song of the Year for his UK Top 5 single ‘Calm Down’.

Rema said: “I am honoured to be returning to The O2 to perform at The BRIT Awards this year.”

Meanwhile it was previously confirmed that Mo Gilligan would step down as host after two years.

Taking his place will be a trio of hosts as BRITs as Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp front the show.

Clara said: “Hosting The BRITs is a bucket list job, I’m so very honoured and excited for this year’s show.”

Maya said: “I’ve worked alongside the incredible team at the BRITs for years now and it’s something I always watched, and wanted to be a part of, growing up – so it’s amazing to be on the stage this year hosting it!”

Roman said: “This is a real pinch me moment! Hosting the BRIT Awards – what an honour. I remember watching the BRITs on TV when I was growing up so to be asked to host this year’s awards, is a dream come true.”

The nominations were revealed earlier this year while Chase & Status have been named Producer of the Year and RAYE Songwriter Of The Year.

Winners that will be revealed live on the night include Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best group, Song of the Year, Best international artist, Best international group, International song of the Year and Best new artist.