Watch London New Year's fireworks online tonight

Here’s how to watch London’s New Year’s fireworks from tonight.

As the clock struck midnight this evening, the BBC broadcast the New Year celebrations live from the Embankment, showcasing London’s renowned fireworks display, acclaimed as one of the world’s most breathtaking.

Following the fireworks, you can relive the impressive live show online below…

The firework followed renowned pop icon Rick Astley’s New Year’s Eve Rocks event.

Known for his classic 1980s hit Never Going To Give You Up, Rick has been captivating audiences recently with performances at Glastonbury and Radio 2 In The Park in Leicester, showcasing his versatility with covers of songs like Harry Styles’ As It Was and AC/DC’s Highway To Hell.

The New Year’s Eve special, broadcasting from the famous Roundhouse in Camden, will feature Astley performing a mix of his global hits and other surprises. The TV event, Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve, promises a night of memorable performances. Following Astley’s show, BBC One will air London’s traditional fireworks display live.

Rick expressed his excitement about hosting the New Year’s Eve show, a program he has always enjoyed as part of his own New Year’s ritual.

Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve will air on BBC One and iPlayer tonight from 11:30PM.

New Year’s Eve also featured a special edition of the Graham Norton Show with guests including Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Claudia Winkleman and Rob Brydon for his annual Hogmanay chat. Plus, music from Ezra Collective.

Meanwhile over on BBC Two is Jools Holland’s Hootenanny.

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra are set to dazzle once more in the UK’s televised New Year celebrations with Jools’ Annual Hootenanny.

This year’s Hootenanny will see the debut appearance of British rock and pop icon Rod Stewart. He will be performing in the company of Joss Stone, Olivia Dean, Paul Jones, PP Arnold, Raye, Sugababes, and The Mary Wallopers, ensuring a night of diverse and thrilling musical acts.

