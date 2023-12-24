Tonight's Britain Get Singing cast revealed

Here’s a full list of who’s on Britain Get Singing 2023 as the show returns this Christmas.

ITV has confirmed an exciting cast of stars for this year’s Britain Get Singing, which sees groups of famous faces going head to head in a singing competition for charity.

Following the triumph of Loose Women last year with their rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Water, anticipation is high for the new contenders.

The show, hosted by Roman Kemp, will feature five groups from some of the UK’s most beloved TV shows. These include Good Morning Britain, Love Island, Coronation Street, The Masked Singer, and EastEnders.

Cast of Britain Get Singing 2023

Good Morning Britain : Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Alex Beresford, Laura Tobin, and Dr Amir Khan.

: Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Alex Beresford, Laura Tobin, and Dr Amir Khan. Love Island : Davide Sanclimenti, Zachariah Noble, Molly Marsh, Jacques O’Neill, and Marcel Somerville.

: Davide Sanclimenti, Zachariah Noble, Molly Marsh, Jacques O’Neill, and Marcel Somerville. Coronation Street : Claire Sweeney, Vinta Morgan, Lisa George, Cherylee Houston, and Mollie Gallagher.

: Claire Sweeney, Vinta Morgan, Lisa George, Cherylee Houston, and Mollie Gallagher. The Masked Singer : Chris Kamara (Ghost), Russell Watson (Cockroach), and Aled Jones (Traffic Cone).

: Chris Kamara (Ghost), Russell Watson (Cockroach), and Aled Jones (Traffic Cone). EastEnders: Emma Barton, Heather Peace, Clair Norris, Matthew Morrison, Angela Wynter, and Sid Owen.

Each group will perform in an effort to impress not only the live studio audience but also the Super Panel of judges.

This year’s Super Panel sees the addition of Jonathan Ross from The Masked Singer, joining existing judges Adam Lambert, Alesha Dixon and will.i.am.

Speaking about filming the show, host Roman Kemp said: “It was a Pure Christmas party! Everyone had their Christmas jumpers on. It’s emotional as well, a lot of the stories are emotional.

“Kammy is on this time through The Masked Singer and that was really a touching moment – I can’t wait for people to see.”

Britain Get Singing not only entertains but also supports ITV’s mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking. This initiative includes moving discussions where stars share their personal mental health experiences.

Britains Get Singing airs Christmas Eve at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

