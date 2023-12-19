BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 nominees shortlist

Here’s a list of the nominees on the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 shortlist.

For over seven decades, the public has played a pivotal role in choosing its sporting heroes. This tradition continues as these six sports personalities vie for the public’s vote tonight.

Broadcast live from Media City in Salford, the event will be hosted by Clare Balding, Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott. The show, airing on BBC One and iPlayer from 7PM, will recap an eventful year in sports.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 nominees

The BBC has unveiled the shortlist for its prestigious Sports Personality of the Year 2023 award. The nominees in alphabetical order are:

Stuart Broad (Cricket)

Frankie Dettori (Horse Racing)

Mary Earps (Football)

Alfie Hewett (Wheelchair Tennis)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Athletics)

Rory Mcllroy (Golf)

Viewers will able to vote online and via phone for their winner, with details announced during the live show.

In 2022, the award was won by Lioness Beth Mead. England’s Test cricket captain Ben Stokes and GB curler Eve Muirhead followed in second and third place, respectively.

This year’s industry panel for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year includes former Lioness and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White, ex-Olympian Colin Jackson, former Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, and ex-Scotland rugby union player Chris Paterson. Joining them are sports journalists David Coverdale (Daily Mail), Rob Maul (The Sun), and Charlotte Harpur (The Athletic), along with Katherine Grainger from UK Sport.

Representatives from the BBC on the panel include Director of Sport Barbara Slater, Head of Sport Content Philip Bernie, and Sports Personality of the Year Executive Producer Gabby Cook.

Alongside the title award, the night will also see further awards presented at the ceremony. They include World Sport Star of the Year, the Helen Rollason Award, Young Sports Personality of the Year,- Unsung Hero, Coach of the Year and Team of the Year.

Meanwhile, Sir Kenny Dalglish has already been announced as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement award.

2023 marks the 70th anniversary of this iconic awards show, which began in 1954 when Chris Chataway was named the first-ever winner.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year airs tonight at 7PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

More on: BBC TV