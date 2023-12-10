Vigil cast revealed for series 2 of BBC One show

Here’s a full list of who’s on the cast of series two of Vigil on BBC One in 2023.
Following its first outing in 2021, the hit drama returns with a brand new story.
After several mysterious deaths at a Scottish military base, DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre are assigned to investigate the cause.
They find themselves navigating the unwelcoming and tight-knit environment of the air force, confronting advanced and lethal future warfare as they battle to secure their own futures.
Vigil 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of Vigil:
- Suranne Jones plays DCI Amy Silva
- Rose Leslie plays DI Kirsten Longacre
- Gary Lewis plays DSU Robertson
- Dougray Scott plays Air Marshall Marcus Grainger
- Romola Garai plays Acting Squadron Leader Eliza Russell
- Amir El-Masry plays Daniel Ramsay
- David Elliot plays Sutherland
- Oscar Salem plays Captain Sattam Abdul Kader
- Chris Jenks plays Callum Barker
- Jonathan Ajayi plays Wes Harper
- plays Colonel Ali Bilali – Nebras Jamali
- Hiba Medina plays Sabiha Chapman
- Tommy Sim’aan plays Firas Zaman
- Noof Ousellam plays DS Paul Townsend
- Steven Elder plays Derek McCabe
- Khalid Laith Nicoel plays Abdullah Ghazali
- Shannon Hayes plays Nicole Lawson
- Anders Hayward plays Colin Dixon
- Kamal Mustaffai plays Mutaz
- Orla Russell plays Poppy
- Alastair Mackenzie plays Chapman
Watch Vigil on TV and online
Series two of Vigil begins on TV on Sunday, 10 December at 9PM on BBC One. The new series has six episodes.
The show will continue on TV on Monday and Tuesday nights weekly. Alternatively, episodes will be released to watch online on BBC iPlayer on Sunday night.
A synopsis of the first episode shares: “When a British Air Force weapons test goes disastrously wrong, DCI Amy Silva is called in to investigate. With seven military personnel dead, two from Britain’s allies in the Middle East, Amy finds herself caught in the crosshairs of a fraught international incident.
“The Air Force think they have the guilty party in custody and push for Amy and DI Kirsten Longacre to close the case. But Amy isn’t convinced.”