Vigil cast revealed for series 2 of BBC One show

Here’s a full list of who’s on the cast of series two of Vigil on BBC One in 2023.

Following its first outing in 2021, the hit drama returns with a brand new story.

After several mysterious deaths at a Scottish military base, DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre are assigned to investigate the cause.

They find themselves navigating the unwelcoming and tight-knit environment of the air force, confronting advanced and lethal future warfare as they battle to secure their own futures.

Vigil 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of Vigil:

Suranne Jones plays DCI Amy Silva

Rose Leslie plays DI Kirsten Longacre

Gary Lewis plays DSU Robertson

Dougray Scott plays Air Marshall Marcus Grainger

Romola Garai plays Acting Squadron Leader Eliza Russell

Amir El-Masry plays Daniel Ramsay

David Elliot plays Sutherland

Oscar Salem plays Captain Sattam Abdul Kader

Chris Jenks plays Callum Barker

Jonathan Ajayi plays Wes Harper

plays Colonel Ali Bilali – Nebras Jamali

Hiba Medina plays Sabiha Chapman

Tommy Sim’aan plays Firas Zaman

Noof Ousellam plays DS Paul Townsend

Steven Elder plays Derek McCabe

Khalid Laith Nicoel plays Abdullah Ghazali

Shannon Hayes plays Nicole Lawson

Anders Hayward plays Colin Dixon

Kamal Mustaffai plays Mutaz

Orla Russell plays Poppy

Alastair Mackenzie plays Chapman

Amy Silva (Suranne Jones), Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie). Credit: BBC

Watch Vigil on TV and online

Series two of Vigil begins on TV on Sunday, 10 December at 9PM on BBC One. The new series has six episodes.

The show will continue on TV on Monday and Tuesday nights weekly. Alternatively, episodes will be released to watch online on BBC iPlayer on Sunday night.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “When a British Air Force weapons test goes disastrously wrong, DCI Amy Silva is called in to investigate. With seven military personnel dead, two from Britain’s allies in the Middle East, Amy finds herself caught in the crosshairs of a fraught international incident.

“The Air Force think they have the guilty party in custody and push for Amy and DI Kirsten Longacre to close the case. But Amy isn’t convinced.”

More on: TV