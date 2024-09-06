Cast revealed for series two of The Marlow Murder Club

By Published September 6, 2024, at 10:16 AM

More cast members have been confirmed for the upcoming second series of The Marlow Murder Club.

The six-part series will once again see Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Cara Horgan, and Natalie Dew return as the crime-solving trio in the idyllic town of Marlow.

Written by Robert Thorogood, Lucia Haynes, and Julia Gilbert, the series will unfold across three gripping murder mysteries, each spanning two episodes.

Joining the main cast are guest stars Tom Stourton, Caroline Langrishe, and James Wilby, who will appear as Tristram Bailey, Lady Bailey, and Sir Peter Bailey in the first two episodes.

Top right to bottom left: Nina Sosanya, Samantha Womack, Hugh Quarshie and Patrick Robinson

In episodes three and four, viewers can look forward to Nina Sosanya and Andrew Knott playing Grace and Dean, alongside Patrick Robinson and Samantha Womack as Phil and Caroline Wingrove.

The final two episodes will feature Hugh Quarshie as Professor Gifford, Elizabeth Bennett as Ursula, Camilla Beeput as Jackie, and James Gaddas as Harry.

Life in Marlow seemed to have returned to normal after a string of murders rocked the community, but peace is short-lived.

Retired archaeologist Judith Potts, dog-walker Suzie Harris, and Vicar’s wife Becks Starling are once again called into action as new mysteries unfold.

From an impossible murder inside a locked study to a baffling crime in a quiet cul-de-sac, and a brutal accident at the Marlow sailing club that’s more than meets the eye, Judith, Becks, and Suzie will have their hands full.

The trio, navigating Marlow’s social hierarchy from local aristocrats to pub-goers, will dig into every corner of the town, assisting DCI Tanika Malik in solving these new cases.

The series is set to air on U and U&DRAMA in 2025.

Can’t wait until then? Stream all episodes of series one now on U.