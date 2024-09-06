Great British Bake Off launches unique trailer for new series

The Great British Bake Off is back and Channel 4 has released a charming new trailer.

The beloved baking show, now in its 15th series, is set to start this September, bringing amateur bakers together to compete in a series of sweet and savoury challenges.

In the freshly released teaser, viewers are whisked into an animated universe that perfectly captures the comforting and joyful spirit of the Bake Off.

The trailer stars animated versions of Alison and Noel Fielding, depicted as a flamboyant Queen Bee and a cowboy boot-wearing butterfly, respectively.

The clip, produced by Channel 4’s award-winning creative agency 4creative in collaboration with Nexus, showcases Alison’s infectious enthusiasm as she exclaims, “I’m buzzing for this!”

Lex Down, Deputy Executive Creative Director at 4creative, said: “The Great British Bake Off is comfort telly at its best. We wanted our campaign to reflect this and deliver its own slice of cakey warmth and joy.

“We created pin badges adorned with bright baking illustrations and messages of positivity, and in a Bake Off first, created a fully animated world rich with detail that reveals different delights with each watch.”

Last season of Bake Off saw Matty Edgell crowned the Bake Off champion, with Dan Hunter and Josh Smalley as runner-ups.

Get ready to don your aprons and whip up some excitement, as The Great British Bake Off returns this September on Channel 4.