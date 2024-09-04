Oti Mabuse set to join I’m A Celebrity 2024

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is rumoured to be swapping the dance floor for the jungle in the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Oti is set to head Down Under for the brand new series in November.

Oti left Strictly in 2022 after winning the glitterball trophy twice, once with soap star Kelvin Fletcher and again with comedian Bill Bailey.

She’s now a judge on ITV’s on Dancing on Ice.

According to an ITV insider, the network is thrilled at the possibility of Oti joining the jungle line-up.

“Oti is a brilliant name for I’m A Celebrity,” the insider told The Sun.

“She’s hugely popular and well-liked by the ITV audience, so bosses are over the moon she could be a campmate this year.

“She’s very much seen as part of the ITV family of stars and is always guaranteed to be great fun.”

Other names who have been linked this year’s I’m A Celebrity include Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall, who was forced out of last year’s show due to injury, and influencer GK Barry.

However, an ITV spokesperson kept their cards close to their chest, stating: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity are speculation.”