Grace Keeling, better known as YouTube star GK Barry, could soon be swapping her ring light for the Australian jungle.

The 24-year-old social media sensation is reportedly in advanced discussions to join the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

This follows her apparent move to turn down an offer from Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year following rumours of her taking part.

According to an insider, producers are keen to get Grace on board, seeing her as a perfect fit for the show’s campfire chats and jungle trials.

GK Barry on The Wheel

“GK is hugely popular with the younger generation,” the source told The Sun.

“She’s sharp, quick-witted, and has the kind of energy that ITV bosses love.

“With millions of followers online, Grace is exactly the kind of personality that ITV is looking for.”

Last year, Grace teased that she would only join the show if there was a certain type of campmate included.

“I want them to put me in there when there’s a muscly man that can hold me in a hammock,” she joked.

Grace Eleanor Keeling, known in the digital world as GK Barry, has carved a niche for herself as an English internet personality, social media influencer, and presenter.

Grace’s digital influence expanded with the launch of her podcast, Saving Grace, in April 2022. The podcast, featuring interviews with various celebrities, showcased her versatility and deepened her connection with her audience.

When asked about the potential casting, an ITV spokesman said: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here are just speculation.”