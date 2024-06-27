Huge social media star ‘signs up for Strictly Come Dancing’

Grace Keeling, known to her fans as GK Barry, is in advanced discussions to join the next season of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 24-year-old YouTuber is said to have had her second meeting with the show’s bosses just last week ahead of the line up being confirmed.

If all goes well, she will be dancing in the ballroom this autumn.

GK Barry on The Wheel

A source close to the situation shared to The Sun: “She has a huge following on social media and bosses think she would be perfect for the younger audience they try and draw in.

“Grace knows this is an opportunity to become more of a household name, even though she is already hugely popular online.”

Grace has carved a niche for herself as an English internet personality, social media influencer, and presenter.

In March 2020, amidst the pandemic, Grace ventured into the world of TikTok.

She found her niche in comedy and lifestyle videos, quickly rising to fame. Within a year, she amassed over 1 million followers.

Her choice of the username @gkbarry, a nod to her initials and a friend’s surname.

Grace’s digital influence expanded with the launch of her podcast, Saving Grace, in April 2022.

There were whispers that I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! also had their eyes on Grace, but she decided to go with Strictly after seeing the negative reactions her friend Nella Rose faced in the jungle last year.

Strictly Come Dancing’s team has not commented on the rumours.