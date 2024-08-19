ITV has unveiled the official trailer for the second series of My Mum, Your Dad, along with a first look at the new cast of single parents searching for a second shot at love.

The feel-good dating show is back this September on ITV1 and ITVX, bringing together a fresh line-up of mums and dads, all ready to put their hearts on the line once again.

This time around, the show promises even more emotional moments as the parents’ grown-up children step up as their dating experts.

But it’s not just about playing matchmaker—these kids will be offering heartfelt advice and leaving little notes of encouragement, making the journey all the more meaningful.

There’s plenty of surprises in store, with new twists that will keep the grown-up kids on their toes as they watch their parents navigate the highs and lows of dating at a special retreat.

In the end, it’s up to the kids to decide whether they give their blessing to any potential matches.

So, who are the single parents hoping to find love this time around? Here’s a sneak peek:

Christian: A cheerful and light-hearted dad, but as he says, there's a sensitive side he usually keeps hidden.

David: On the lookout for a strong, independent woman who complements his own qualities.

Maria: Ready to find someone who doesn't get on her nerves—because life's too short!

Andy: Seeking a partner who connects with him mentally, physically, and emotionally.

Clare: A lover of physical touch, she wants someone cuddly, funny, warm, and kind.

Vicky: Admits she often picks the wrong person but is hopeful this time will be different.

Jenny: After trying everything else, My Mum, Your Dad is her last hope for finding love.

Danny: Just looking for someone who genuinely likes him—no need to tick boxes.

My Mum, Your Dad returns this September on ITV1 and ITX.