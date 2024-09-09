Meet the new cast of My Mum, Your Dad

Here’s a look at cast of single parents and their children appearing on series two of My Mum, Your Dad.

The popular dating show kicks off its second series on Monday, 16 September at 9 PM on ITV1, featuring a new group of mums and dads eager to give love another shot.

This season, the programme is set to deliver even more heartfelt scenes as the contestants’ grown-up children take on the role of dating advisors.

Danny and Ellis Danny, a 49-year-old sales controller from Sussex, has struggled with confidence in the dating scene after several years out of it. He hopes to relight his spark and find someone who appreciates his humor and personality. His son Ellis, a 21-year-old chef from London, sees the show as a chance for Danny to build confidence and possibly find a relaxed and accepting partner.

Advertisements

Clare and Aimee Clare, a 53-year-old homemaker and charity volunteer from West Sussex, finds herself at a crossroads after her children have grown and left the nest. With 26 years of motherhood behind her, Clare is ready to focus on herself and hopes to find someone warm, kind, and physically affectionate on My Mum, Your Dad. Aimee, her daughter, is a 26-year-old brand manager who sees the show as a perfect opportunity for her mother to finally prioritize her own happiness. Aimee desires a partner for her mum who is thoughtful, cuddly, and shares Clare’s love for cinema.

David and Tiana David, a 53-year-old property manager from Bristol, has put dating aside to focus on raising his children. As his kids grow older, David is ready to regain his confidence and find a strong, independent woman who shares his journey. His daughter Tiana, a 21-year-old student, encouraged his participation, looking for someone who can balance David’s strength with softness and share his family-oriented values.

Advertisements

Vicky and Angharad Vicky, a 50-year-old assistant principal from South Wales, has put her romantic life on hold to focus on her children. Now ready to prioritize herself, she looks for a partner who is reserved yet engaging, hoping to find compatibility and companionship. Her daughter Angharad, a 28-year-old data manager, supports her mother’s participation, seeking a partner for Vicky who is adventurous, kind, and can keep up with her active lifestyle.

Maria and Livia Maria, a 51-year-old events coordinator and radio presenter from Surrey, entered ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ to spice up her dating life after feeling that turning 50 has slowed her romantic opportunities. Her daughter Livia, 19 and a beauty therapist, sees the show as a great chance for Maria to meet new people and perhaps find a partner who is creative, smart, and shares her positive, energetic outlook.

Advertisements

Christian and Lucas Christian, a 46-year-old teacher and mindset coach from Lake District of Kendal, joined ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ to find someone who shares his romantic nature and desire for a companion to share life’s adventures. His son Lucas, a 17-year-old estate agent, believes the show is perfect for Christian’s outgoing and media-savvy personality, seeking someone who is funny, caring, and loves doing things together.

Advertisements

Jenny and Malachi Jenny, a 51-year-old operations manager from Cheshire, sees ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ as her last chance to find someone after being single for over a decade. Known for choosing partners poorly, she hopes to find a man who knows his own mind and is ready for a relationship. Her son Malachi, 19 and a student, nominated her for the show, encouraging Jenny to be herself and seek a partner who is humorous, kind, and family-oriented.

Andy and Issy Andy, a 50-year-old from south Staffordshire, has spent years prioritizing his daughters and caring for his elderly parents. Now that his children are more independent, he’s ready to open up his family unit to someone new. He is looking for a partner who is mentally engaging, physically appealing, and emotionally supportive. His daughter Issy, a 19-year-old student, supports her dad’s journey on the show, hoping it will be a fun bonding experience and a chance for Andy to find companionship.

My Mum, Your Dad starts Monday, 16 September on ITV1 and ITVX