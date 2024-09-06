Plans for The Split spin-off paused ‘indefinitely’

Plans for The Split spin-off series, The Split Up, are on hold, indefinitely.

Announced earlier in 2024, the show was to delve into the high-stakes environment of Manchester’s divorce law scene, showcasing the Kishan family of lawyers at the pinnacle of their profession.

l-r: Ruth (Deborah Findlay), Nina (Annabel Scholey), Hannah (Nicola Walker) and Rose (Fiona Button)

However Deadline reports that the BBC has paused production for unspecified editorial reasons.

The BBC is said to be still committed to the drama but there’s no word yet on when production might get underway.

The Split Up has been created by Ursula Rani Sarma, known for her work on Smother and Delicious, and inspired by original drama The Split by Abi Morgan

Speaking previously, Ursula Rani Sarma said of the project: “I watched The Split with admiration over the years and I was honoured to be asked to create The Split Up: a spin off which introduces a whole new family and city while still holding on to the warmth, humour and heartbreak of Abi Morgan’s original series.

“To be able to place a contemporary British Asian family, helmed by brilliant women, at the heart of a primetime drama series is a dream come true for me as a writer who believes strongly in the importance of representation on our screens. It has been a joy to work alongside Abi as well as Lucy Dyke, Jane Featherstone and Sumrah Mohammed at SISTER to bring it to glorious life.”

(L-R) Hannah (Nicola Walker),Nathan (Stephen Mangan)

Separately, a two-part special of the original series is also in the works.

The last series concluded with Hannah and Nathan trying to equitably separate after twenty years together, exploring the concept of a “good divorce” and pondering its feasibility.

Now, two years later, the formidable family lawyer Hannah Defoe (played by Nicola Walker) returns with her family for an enchanting wedding in a stunning vineyard in Catalonia’s wine region.