The Split spin-off The Split Up announced for BBC One

The BBC has announced new drama The Split Up, a spin-off from its hit series The Split which ran for three series.

The Split Up is a captivating six-part series that delves into the high-stakes environment of Manchester’s divorce law scene, showcasing the Kishan family of lawyers at the pinnacle of their profession.

Created by Ursula Rani Sarma, known for her work on Smother and Delicious, and inspired by The Split by Abi Morgan, The Split Up brings together a talented production team. Abi Morgan joins as an executive producer, alongside Sarma, with The Split veterans Lucy Dyke, Jane Featherstone, and producer Sumrah Mohammed also on board.

Set in Manchester, Kishan Law stands out as a British-Asian family law firm catering to high net worth individuals. Renowned for its exceptional service, integrity, and discretion, it is the preferred choice for Manchester’s elite seeking expert legal counsel. However, the firm’s future and legacy are jeopardised when a family secret emerges, threatening to disrupt both their professional and personal lives.

The series explores themes of parental expectations, the bonds that hold families together, and the revelations that can drive them apart. The Split Up invites viewers into the world of Kishan Law, offering a glimpse into the complexities of family dynamics within the legal arena. Welcome to Kishan Law. Welcome to the family.

Ursula Rani Sarma said: “I watched The Split with admiration over the years and I was honoured to be asked to create The Split Up: a spin off which introduces a whole new family and city while still holding on to the warmth, humour and heartbreak of Abi Morgan’s original series.

“To be able to place a contemporary British Asian family, helmed by brilliant women, at the heart of a primetime drama series is a dream come true for me as a writer who believes strongly in the importance of representation on our screens. It has been a joy to work alongside Abi as well as Lucy Dyke, Jane Featherstone and Sumrah Mohammed at SISTER to bring it to glorious life.”

Abi Morgan added: “After the success of The Split, it’s been great to see The Split Up take shape in lead writer Ursula Rani Sarma’s capable hands, reinvigorating all that audiences love.

“A new legal family, grabbing at life in a new city, battling new legal cases, as the professional and personal deliciously collide. A brilliant new cast of characters caught in the messiness of love, marriage, deception and divorce, make it their own. It is ripe to be taken into the hearts of anyone who loved the show.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama added: “Abi Morgan’s The Split is one of our most loved and talked about dramas and a favourite with viewers, and The Split Up, set in Manchester and brilliantly written by Ursula Rani Sarma, promises to be just as compelling. The Split Up is as full of joy, heartbreak and intrigue as the original, with a fantastic new family we’ll fall in love with.”

The Split Up will air on BBC One and iPlayer.