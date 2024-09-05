Strictly Come Dancing ‘to make big change’ for first time in five years

Strictly Come Dancing is making a change when it comes to this year’s couples.

For the first time in five years, the new series won’t feature any same-sex couples, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

John Whaite, Johannes Radebe – (C) BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Producers are believed to have made this decision earlier this month, with some insiders hinting it’s an effort to bring the show back to its ‘traditional roots’.

One source claimed that while the BBC wants to maintain its image as ‘inclusive and progressive’, they’re also aware that not everyone is keen on same-sex pairings.

This change comes after the popular all-male duo of Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin made it to the final last year.

Strictly first introduced same-sex dancing in 2019 with professionals Johannes Radebe and Graziano di Prima.

Their performance sparked 189 complaints.

In response, the BBC said: “Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and is proud to have been able to facilitate the dance between Johannes and Graziano during the Professionals’ dance.

Nicola Adams, Katya Jones

“They are dancers first and foremost, and their sex had no bearing on their routine.”

In 2020, boxer Nicola Adams and professional Katya Jones became the first same-sex couple to compete in the show but had to pull out in week four.

The following year, Johannes and celebrity chef John Whaite made history as the first same-sex pair to reach the finals.

The 2022 season saw comedian Jayde Adams paired with Karen Hauer who exited the competition in week five.

Strictly Come Dancing will launch its new series on 14 September.

Celebs on the line up include EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, comedian Chris McCausland and JLS singer JB Gill.