I'm A Celebrity 2023 recap (27 November) - shock exit and a camp leader

Here’s a recap all the latest jungle action from last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity.

The latest instalment of highlights began with Fred’s thoughtful gesture to celebrate Tony’s birthday. Fred shared his plans with Nella, saying: “We are going to do a little production, a little event for him.”

This involved Marvin and Jamie singing, with Nella offering to be the backup dancer. Marvin revealed that Tony is fond of the JLS song “Love You More,

Jamie Lynn, in the Bush Telegraph, expressed her excitement about the opportunity, saying: “I’m excited to be part of a boyband and really show him what I’ve got for this birthday and really just put on something special for Tony.”

Elsewhere, Sam, with his characteristic playfulness, asked Tony, “Can I sit on your knee, Tony?” to which Tony warmly responded. In the Bush Telegraph, Tony described Sam as “a ball of energy” and compared his spirited nature to that of his own children, acknowledging Sam’s infectious enthusiasm.

In the latest trial, Down The Tubes, Josie and Danielle were tasked with transferring stars between two suspended tubes. Despite the difficulty and the added critters, they managed to secure 10 out of 12 stars.

Back in camp, Jamie Lynn recounted a terrifying incident from 2017 when her daughter nearly drowned. Her vivid description of the event, “she was trapped under a little side-by-side that we ride around our pond,” painted a harrowing picture.

Jamie Lynn spoke of her family’s frantic efforts to save her daughter and the miraculous moment they found a pulse. She reflected on her faith and how the experience led her to become Catholic, saying, “For about five minutes I thought I’d lost my daughter and then I was given the miracle of having her back.”

The camp was then struck by the news of Grace’s departure due to medical reasons. Nick read Grace’s heartfelt message to the camp, leading to emotional reactions from the campmates. Frankie, Danielle, and Marvin vocalized their sentiments, with Marvin insisting, “She hasn’t let us down!”

Meanwhile, Sam’s appointment as camp leader brought a lighter mood to the episode. He chose Marvin as his deputy, and together they allocated camp chores, with Sam enjoying the privileges of the leader, including the use of the leader chair.

The episode concluded with the introduction of the Misery Motel challenge.

Sam read the laminate to camp: “Celebrities, tonight only eight of you will be sleeping in camp. Three rooms have been reserved at the Misery Motel where you will have the chance to win coins to be spent at the jungle vending machine. It’s up to you to decide which three campmates will check in.”

Sam, Tony, and Marvin volunteered for this challenge which continues in the next episode, with viewers voting for two more celebs to join them.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues Tuesday at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX

More on: TV