Bad Education Christmas special 2023 date confirmed

Bad Education returns in December for a brand new Christmas special.

Ahead of the show’s fifth series in 2024, a one-off episode will air this festive period – and it’s a musical!

A teaser shares: “With the help of ghostly friends past, present and future, Stephen makes an important decision about his career at Abbey Grove. Mitchell takes his Die Hard obsession to the limit.”

The all-singing, all-dancing 2023 Bad Education Christmas Special airs on BBC Three on Wednesday, 13 December at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile Bad Education is set for a comeback in the new year with its fifth instalment.

Originally premiering in 2012, the comedy enjoyed three seasons, a Christmas special, and a 10-year reunion special in 2022, which saw Jack Whitehall reprise his role as Alfie Wickers, leading up to a revitalized fourth series.

The returning ensemble includes Layton Williams, Charlie Wernham, Vicki Pepperdin, Mathew Horne, Asha Hassan, Anthony J Abraham, Bobby Johnson, Laura Marcus, Ali Hadji-Heshmati and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers.

The upcoming episodes tease intriguing dynamics: Stephen and Mitchell continue their distinctive teaching styles, while the ever-present headteacher, Ms. Hoburn, keeps a tight rein on things. Mr. Fraser remains a fixture in the school kitchen.

The series also revisits class K, featuring the likes of glamorous gossip Usma, aspiring roadman Inchez, the naïve Harrison, activist Jinx, the quirky Warren, and the lively hustler Blessing.

Layton Williams, currently appearing in Strictly Come Dancing, said: “I’m so buzzing that everyone embraced the new Bad Education! Thanks to yous, we’re back and badder than ever, creating more chaos with a super talented bunch. More life, more laughs, more looks!”

The show is scheduled to air in 2024 on BBC Three and iPlayer with a release date to be announced.