Bad Education renewed for new series on BBC Three

Bad Education is to return to BBC Three for a fifth series.

The comedy first debuted in 2012 and went on to run for three series as well as a Christmas special.

A 10-year reunion special aired in 2022 with Jack Whitehall returning as teacher Alfie Wickers ahead of a rebooted fourth series.

Now a fifth series has been confirmed for BBC Three and iPlayer.

Returning to the cast are Layton Williams, Charlie Wernham, Vicki Pepperdin, Mathew Horne, Asha Hassan, Anthony J Abraham, Bobby Johnson, Laura Marcus, Ali Hadji-Heshmati and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers

A teaser for the new episodes shares: “Stephen and Mitchell continue their unique approaches to teaching whilst headteacher and control freak Ms Hoburn forever looms large.

“Meanwhile, Mr Fraser continues to hang around the school kitchen, and the new class K of glamorous gossip Usma, wannabe roadman Inchez, himbo Harrison, clueless slacktivist Jinx, eccentric Warren and energetic hustler, Blessing, all return.”

A release date is to be announced.

For now, you can watch the show’s past series and reunion special online via BBC iPlayer here.

Alongside the TV show, a film spin-off was released in cinemas in 2015.