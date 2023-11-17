Alan Carr comedy Changing Ends renewed for second series

ITV has confirmed the recommission of Changing Ends, the autobiographical comedy series starring Alan Carr, for a second series.

The announcement follows the overwhelming success of the first series on ITVX, which premiered earlier this year and outperformed all other comedies on the platform.

Changing Ends is produced by the multi-award-winning Baby Cow Productions, known for hits like Gavin & Stacey and Alan Partridge. The show draws inspiration from Alan’s childhood experiences in Northampton during the 1980s, portraying the life of a football manager’s son.

Changing Ends on ITVX. Pictured: Young Alan [Oliver Savell] and Alan Carr. ©Baby Cow Productions

With filming for the second series set to start early next year, the show is expected to release on ITVX in the summer of 2024. The first series is scheduled for its terrestrial TV debut on ITV1 in the spring of 2024.

ITV’s Head of Comedy, Nana Hughes said: “The love for Changing Ends on ITVX has blown us away, Alan & Simon, the cast and crew created a brilliant series 1 and it’s so good to see viewers are really enjoying this new comedy.

“Just as the second series starts its production, the first series will have its linear TV premiere in Spring 2024 on ITV1.”

Alan Carr said: “Looks like we’re heading back to Northampton!! Absolutely buzzing that Changing Ends is back for a second series firstly because who doesn’t love a recommission but secondly on a completely selfish level I have so many more stories from my teenage years growing up in Northampton to tell, about me, my family, my neighbours and believe it or not football! Shocker!.”

Producer Mollie Freedman Berthoud commented: “Bringing Alan Carr’s life to the screen with the most wonderful cast and crew has been so rewarding and fulfilling, so to be given a second series of Changing Ends is a dream come true. However, we are heartbroken to now have to take these steps without the magnificent Simon Carlyle. We miss him & his infectious laughter so much, but we feel honoured to be continuing the beautiful show he co-created.”

You can watch the first series online now via ITVX here.

