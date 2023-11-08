New Vera episode The Rising Tide comes to ITV this Christmas

A brand new episode of Vera comes to ITV1 and ITVX in 2023 this festive period.

A thrilling feature-length episode drawing inspiration from Ann Cleeves’ 11th best-selling novel, The Rising Tide.

This latest episode thrusts DCI Vera Stanhope into the chilling depths of a treacherous investigation where she must untangle a web of deceit before yet another tragedy unfolds.

Vera series 12 Episode 4 THE DARKEST EVENING. Pictured:BRENDA BLETHYN as Vera Stanhope and KENNY DOUGHTY as DS Aiden Healy.

Despite the festive season’s approach, DCI Vera Stanhope (portrayed by Brenda Blethyn) can’t indulge in holiday cheer. Instead, she’s pulled into a high-profile case by her superior: the apparent suicide of Rick Kelasall on Holy Island, a place intimately familiar to her.

Vera quickly deduces that Rick’s death hides more than meets the eye. He was murdered during a 40-year reunion tradition with old friends. Vera ponders whether a longstanding resentment led to the crime, or if it’s tied to a scandal that derailed Rick’s career.

She considers motives ranging from greed to vengeance and wonders about the lengths to which the perpetrator(s) might go to evade justice. With the killer possibly willing to strike again, Vera must solve the case swiftly to ensure her team’s safety and secure their holiday celebrations.

Vera: The Rising Tide will air on ITV1 and ITVX this December as part of its Christmas schedule. An exact air date for the episode is to be confirmed.

Alongside Brenda Blethyn in the title role, the cast include Kenny Doughty, who plays Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, Jon Morrison, who plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones, who plays DC Mark Edwards, Ibinabo Jack as DC Jac Williams, and Sarah Kameela Impey as Pathologist Dr Paula Bennett.

Guest actors appearing in The Rising Tide include Clare Holman, Jake Ashton-Nelson, Adrian Mills, Suzette Llewellyn, Brian Bovell, Orlessa Altass, Phil Cornwell, Adrian Rawlins, Kate Isitt, Felicity Dean, Natasha Patel, Sara Powell, Cora Kirk, Martin Turner, Eric Richard, Phillippa Wilson, Liz Crowther, Sam Halpenny and Peter Peverley.

