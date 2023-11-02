Murder is Easy first look at new BBC One drama

A first look at the BBC’s upcoming adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic Murder is Easy has been revealed.

This latest reimagining of Christie’s work is slated for release soon on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

Murder is Easy has been transformed into a gripping two-part series by screenwriter Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and is directed Meenu Gaur (Zinda Bhaag, World on Fire).

The newly released images showcase a stellar cast. David Jonsson (Industry, Rye Lane) steps into the role of Fitzwilliam, while Morfydd Clark (Lord of the Rings, Saint Maud) plays Bridget.

They are joined by an ensemble of celebrated actors including Penelope Wilton as Miss Pinkerton, Tom Riley as Lord Whitfield, Douglas Henshall as Major Horton, and Mathew Baynton portraying Dr Thomas. Additionally, Mark Bonnar appears as Reverend Humbleby.

Set in England during the year 1954, the story unfolds as Fitzwilliam encounters Miss Pinkerton (Wilton) on a train journey to London. She confides her suspicions of a serial killer lurking in the quaint village of Wychwood under Ashe.

When Miss Pinkerton meets a grim fate on her way to Scotland Yard, Fitzwilliam finds himself drawn into a quest for justice, peeling back layers of village secrecy to catch a murderer for whom killing seems all too easy.

The adaptation will also feature talents like Sinead Matthews, Nimra Bucha, Tamzin Outhwaite, Kathryn Howden and Phoebe Licorish.

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will be the home for UK viewers, while international fans can catch the thriller on BritBox International’s streaming service across the US, Canada, and South Africa.

