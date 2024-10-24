TellyMix

McFly celebrates 21 years with a special ITV concert

By Josh Darvill
McFly is marking a huge milestone—21 years in the music business—and they’re inviting everyone to the party!

ITV and ITVX have announced the upcoming McFly’s 21st Birthday Party, a special show celebrating the band’s two-decade journey.

The concert, recorded at London’s iconic O2 Arena, will take fans on a nostalgic trip through McFly’s biggest hits, from their debut chart-topper Five Colours in Her Hair to tracks from their most recent rock-heavy album, Power to Play.

Not only will audiences get to relive some of McFly’s greatest performances, but they’ll also enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes moments showing how the band prepared for their monumental birthday celebration.

McFly raved: “We still can’t believe it’s been 21 years, but what a way to look back on many fond memories and celebrate with the people that made it all happen – our fans. We had the best time playing the shows and can’t wait for audiences at home to get the chance to party with us – we’ll only turn 21 once!”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning ITV added: “Bringing the band’s 21st celebrations to audiences at ITV and ITVX is really exciting and we can’t wait for fans to see the show – it’s fantastic. We’d love to celebrate the next milestone birthday together too!”

Fans won’t have to wait long—McFly’s 21st Birthday Party will soon air on ITV1 and ITVX.

