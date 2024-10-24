Junior Taskmaster arrives on Channel 4 with Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak

Channel 4’s latest spin-off, Junior Taskmaster, is set to bring even more laughter to our screens.

The new show, based on the hugely popular and award-winning Taskmaster, will start at 8PM on Friday, 8 November.

It’s the first-ever edition aimed at younger contestants, and it looks set to be just as entertaining as the original.

Rose Matafeo, the BAFTA and Comedy Award-winning comedian, steps into the role of Junior Taskmaster.

Assisting her is Mike Wozniak, known for his own sharp humour and history on Man Down.

Together, the pair will guide young participants through a variety of creative and wacky challenges that viewers know and love from the Taskmaster franchise.

The new spin-off will see 25 children, aged between nine and eleven, take on the bizarre and baffling tasks in a bid to claim the first Junior Taskmaster title.

The series will unfold across five heats, leading into two semi-finals and an intense grand finale.

The top five contestants will battle it out in the final episode, with one lucky winner taking home a trophy shaped like Rose Matafeo’s golden head—a fitting nod to the original series’ trademark prize.

The Junior Taskmaster house will be packed with quirky features, including a shed, a caravan, a laboratory, and even a spinning wheel topped with a revolving hat.

With challenges that test wits, creativity, and even athletic skill, Mike Wozniak will be there every step of the way, ensuring the contestants give their all.

Expect plenty of laughs as the young contestants tackle everything from sandcastle building to navigating a maze of zebras, all in the name of entertainment.

Junior Taskmaster starts on Friday, 8 November at 8PM on Channel 4.

The main series of Taskmaster currently airs at 9PM on Thursday nights.