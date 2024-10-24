Tosh faces her darkest case yet in Shetland series 9

Shetland is making its much-anticipated return on Wednesday 6 November, with a brand-new series on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Series 9 sees Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell back as detectives Ruth Calder and Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, in what promises to be another thrilling chapter of the hit murder-mystery drama.

This season, the detectives find themselves tangled in a complicated double missing person’s case that blurs the boundaries between their personal and professional lives.

Tosh is deeply shaken when her close friend, Annie Bett, goes missing, and it quickly becomes clear that something isn’t right. Calder, now living on Shetland, is still reeling from a recent life-threatening ordeal of her own but joins Tosh in the search for Annie and her young son, Noah.

Their investigation uncovers a troubled situation.

Annie, an accountant, has been estranged from her husband, Ian, and had recently sought refuge with local mussel farmer, John Harris, and his two sons.

But worryingly, there’s no sign of Annie at the Harris family home either.

Following her instincts, Calder heads to Annie’s former home with Ian and there, they meet Professor Euan Rossi, who reveals he was once Annie’s tutor at Oxford University.

However, suspicions rise when the detectives discover Rossi made the long journey to Shetland after receiving a panicked voicemail from Annie on the night she vanished.

Calder can’t shake the feeling that Rossi might be hiding something, leaving viewers to wonder: what’s his true connection to Annie?

At the same time, Calder gets involved in another case at the station, investigating a violent confrontation between two brothers.

As the pieces of the puzzle come together, the missing persons investigation grows more complex, weaving a web of lies and deceit.

When a bloodied individual turns up at a remote garage, it becomes clear that the stakes are about to get even higher for the team.

The cast also includes Annie Bett as Sarah MacGillivray, Noah Bett as Jacob Ferguson, Ian Bett as Robert Jack, John Harris as Vincent Regan, Patrick Harris as Ross Anderson, Fergus Harris as Macleod Stephen, Euan Rossi as Ian Hart.

Shetland series 9 starts on Wednesday, 6 November at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Also starring are Steven Robertson, Lewis Howden, Anne Kidd, Angus Miller, Steven Miller, Leeroy Boone, Conor McCarry, Eubha Akilade, Stuart Campbell, Nalini Chetty, Richard Thomson, Tibu Fortes, Andrew John Tait, Tara Lee, Jimmy Yuill, Lesley Hart and Gemma McElhinney.

Past series of Shetland are available now on BBC iPlayer.