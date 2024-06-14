Advertisements

The BBC is launching a celebrity edition of Interior Design Masters, and it promises to be a star-studded affair.

The hit reality show, hosted by Alan Carr, will now feature well-known faces competing to showcase their interior design skills.

Among the celebrity contestants is BBC presenter Leomie Anderson, who has impressed audiences as the host of Glow Up.

Leomie Anderson hosts Glow Up

A source told The Sun: “Interior Design Masters has also proved a huge smash for the Beeb, so it made sense that they would do a celebrity version and Leomie was a natural choice to be a contestant.

“She’s gorgeous, funny and attracts a youthful demographic.”

She will join other famous faces in the new spin-off series, where ten celebrity amateur interior designers will compete for the chance to impress head judge Michelle Ogundehin.

The contestants will meet for the first time in a design studio in Brighton before being introduced to Alan and Michelle, the former Elle Decoration editor-in-chief.

Each week, Michelle will set a different commercial design challenge for the celebrities, with industry specialists serving as guest judges.

Alan Carr, who took over as host from Fearne Cotton in 2021, will guide the celebrities through their design journeys.

The original format pits amateur designers against each other for a life-changing opportunity to secure a commercial contract with a top boutique hotel in the Lake District.

With the celebrity version, the BBC hopes to bring even more excitement and glamour to the beloved show.

Meanwhile a new series of the main show is also in the works.