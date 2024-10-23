Man Like Mobeen to return for fifth and final series

The fan-favourite BBC comedy Man Like Mobeen is officially wrapping up with filming now underway for the fifth and final chapter.

Created by and starring Guz Khan, the BAFTA-nominated series has been a massive hit since it first aired. Khan, known for his role in Army of Thieves and The Bubble, returns as Mobeen, with a stellar cast including Perry Fitzpatrick (Line of Duty), Tolu Ogunmefun (Don’t Jealous Me), and Salman Akhtar (Lootin’) by his side.

The final season, currently being shot in Coventry and Turkey, follows the dramatic cliffhanger of season four, where Mobeen was attacked in prison.

According to the BBC, Mobeen will have his work cut out as he embarks on an overseas adventure, but getting there won’t be straightforward.

With a fake passport and a plane ticket on his mind, viewers can expect some serious laughs and high-stakes drama across the six episodes, set to air in 2025 on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Guz Khan said: “Listen, please, this is very important to the sanctity and functionality of my life. I can’t even shop in Aldi without someone popping out from behind the bread aisle and asking me when there’s going to be more Man Like Mobeen.

“So for you, and only for you, here’s one, final, very last, never to be done again season of Man Like Mobeen. P.S Please don’t make me make anymore, I got loads of kids to raise and that. Love you.”

Cast also returning include Salman Akhtar (Lootin’) as Saj, Duaa Karim (DI Ray) as Mobeen’s younger sister Aqsa, Mark Silcox (Mandy) as the true OG Uncle Shady, Korkmaz Arslan (My Sweet Pepper Land) as Turkish barber Emre, and Hussina Raja (Informer) as Mobeen’s crush Nida

The first four series are streaming now on BBC iPlayer.