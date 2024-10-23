ITV pulls latest Big Brother episode amid T-shirt controversy

ITV has removed the latest episode of Big Brother from its streaming service and pulled online clips from the show.

Tuesday evening’s episode (23 October), as well as the Late & Live spin-off, are no longer available to watch on demand.

In a statement, ITVX’s official social media channels said the episodes were removed due to “compliance reasons”.

ITV has yet to give more details but the episode saw the show find itself at the centre of a heated controversy after housemate Ali wore a T-shirt that depicted a map of Israel as a watermelon.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) lodged a formal complaint with Ofcom, voicing concerns over the imagery.

In a statement on X, the group said: “This graphic has caused significant distress among the British Jewish community, who regard it as a genocidal message similar to the slogan ‘From the River to the Sea’ which calls for the elimination of the world’s only Jewish state.

“How did the show’s staff allow this shirt to be worn, let alone broadcast it on national television? This incident represents a serious violation of broadcasting standards.”

ITVX said in a message to one Big Brother fan that the episode would be reuploaded soon.

They wrote: “Thank you for reaching out to us today. Hope you are well.

“Regarding your question about last night’s Big Brother show, we have some news, it will be available to view later this evening.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this but the wait will be worth it.”

In the episode, tensions in the Big Brother house spiked as several housemates, including Ali, Khaled, Segun, and Hanah, were called out for breaking rules on nominations.

A divide deepened between Hanah and “the boys,” with Ali feeling personally targeted.

Meanwhile, hunger added to the chaos, leading to a heated argument between Marcello and Sarah over a chicken found in the oven.

Big Brother airs nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.