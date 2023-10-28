Leigh-Anne to perform on Children in Need on BBC One

Leigh-Anne is to deliver her debut performance of new song My Love.

The former Little Mix star will sing the track from her debut solo album on BBC’s Children In Need telethon on Friday, 17 November.

There will also be performances from singer-songwriter Jerub and the UK’s Junior Eurovision ensemble STAND UNIQU3 performing their hit song ‘Back to Life’,

Plus, the heartwarming BBC Children in Need choir, assembled from various UK regions, will deliver a touching performance of You Raise Me Up.

Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Jason Manford, Chris Ramsey, Lenny Rush, and Alex Scott MBE are set to present an evening filled with exclusive sketches and unique performances, showcasing celebrities in roles you’ve never imagined.

Alongside the music performances, the event will spotlight unique skits from some of the UK’s favourite TV programmes, such as MasterChef, along with a special spoof of Race Across The World.

BBC Children in Need 2023 will be a live entertainment extravaganza from MediaCityUK in Salford with three-hours of non-stop fun for viewers.

The funds generated from the BBC Children in Need 2023 Appeal will aid children and teens in navigating their present challenges. This includes assisting children in poverty, offering emergency relief to families in dire situations, comforting lonely and distraught children, combating social injustices, and ensuring that children feel protected and valued.

Children In Need airs on Friday, 17 November on BBC One and iPlayer from 7PM.