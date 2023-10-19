2023 Junior Eurovision Song Contest UK entry and song revealed

Three young singers have been selected to represent the United Kingdom at the upcoming Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

After an extensive audition process, Hayla, Maisie, and Yazmin have been chosen to come together to form a new girl group named STAND UNIQU3. It marks the first time a group will represent the UK at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Exclusively announced on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, the song Back To Life is written by songwriters Sky Adams, Jakke Erixson, and Jack Hawitt, known for their work with artists such as Jason Derulo, Lauren Spencer Smith, Kylie Minogue and Ava Max. Back To Life is centred on the theme of confronting one’s fears.

The trio will give their first interview with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds this afternoon. Leading up to the live contest in France, they are scheduled to perform on shows including Blue Peter, Saturday Mash-Up, Strictly – It Takes Two, and BBC Children in Need.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast on BBC Two, CBBC, and BBC iPlayer at 3PM on Sunday, November 26. The contest takes place in Nice after France won last year’s show.

Lauren Layfield and HRVY will once again act as the UK commentators.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education, said: “The Junior Eurovision Song Contest was a real spectacle and success for us last year and we’re very happy that we have a new calendar moment for fans of Eurovision and a brand new girl group for audiences to get behind.

“We have a great song and high hopes for our brilliant trio, STAND UNIQU3, and we want families everywhere to cheer on Hayla, Maisie and Yazmin and watch them represent the UK in the competition across BBC Two, CBBC and iPlayer.”

In 2022, UK entry Freya Skye entered the contest in Yerevan, Armenia with the song Lose My Head, winning the public vote, and coming 5th overall.