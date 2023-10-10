ITV has given the green light to a new eight-part gameshow titled The Genius Game.

An adaptation of the popular South Korean show of the same name, this extreme competition revolves around the dynamics of forming alliances, strategic thinking and manipulation.

In this high-stakes battle of wits, ten players each possessing a unique crucial skill will go head-to-head in challenging matches designed to test their strategic thinking and social abilities, keeping viewers engaged and guessing until the very end.

Contestants are selected based on their intelligence, charisma and social IQ, with the game assessing their analytical reasoning, attention to detail, memory and loyalty.

To survive in the game and vie for the coveted title of ‘the Genius’ along with a cash prize, participants must form alliances, making critical decisions about whom to trust and when to employ betrayal.

With jaw-dropping revelations and epic betrayals, the question remains: Who possesses the cunning and determination to scheme their way to victory and become The Genius?

Further details including an air date are to be announced.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertaining Commissioning, ITV said: “This is a battle of brainpower, communication, teamwork and deception which will keep viewers gripped and guessing right until the end. Each game will force them to make crucial alliances and test their thinking and I can’t wait to see how they play it to their advantage to survive.”

Tamara Gilder, joint MD of producers Remarkable added: “We have been obsessive about making the UK version of The Genius Game, almost as obsessive as you need to be to win it. It’s a true passion project of ours, and it’s brilliant to be making it with Katie Rawcliffe and Joe Mace at ITV Entertainment who love it as much as we do. The Genius Game is the best gameshow you’ve never seen. “

