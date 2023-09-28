A start date has been confirmed for a brand new series of The Hotel Inspector on Channel 5.

Alex Polizzi, the renowned hotelier, embarks on a mission to rescue some of the most poorly managed hotels and B&Bs in the UK.

The hit show returns for new episodes with its 18th series on Tuesday, 10 October at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes of the show online via My5 with the most recent series currently available on catch up.

The Hotel Inspector delves into the world of hospitality and the art of turning around struggling hotels and bed-and-breakfast establishments.

Hosted by the formidable Alex Polizzi, a renowned hotelier and hospitality expert, the show provides viewers with a fascinating glimpse into the challenges faced by hoteliers and the transformative power of effective management.

In each episode, Alex visits a different hotel or B&B that is facing financial difficulties, poor reviews, or operational issues. With her wealth of experience in the industry, she assesses every aspect of the business, from the quality of service and cleanliness to the efficiency of operations and marketing strategies.

Polizzi’s no-nonsense approach and keen eye for detail make her a formidable presence, as she offers constructive criticism and practical solutions to the hotel owners.

The Hotel Inspector first aired on Channel 5 in 2005, originally hosted by Ruth Watson. Alex took over the role from 2008.

Alongside the mains series there’s a Returned spin-off, featuring Alex revisiting returning to past hotels to see how they are getting on following her original visit and feedback.

Channel 5 has also aired related shows The Business Inspector and The Restaurant Inspector.

The Hotel Inspector airs on Channel 5 and My5.