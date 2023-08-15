The National Television Awards on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Joel Dommett. ©Indigo Television

The nominations for the 2023 National Television Awards have been revealed!

Taking charge for the third consecutive year, Joel Dommett will guide the proceedings as the pre-eminent TV awards gala returns to The O2 London.

With the grand event set to unfold, the star-studded affair will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday, 5 September.

The 2023 NTA encompasses a diverse range of categories, including New Drama, Reality Competition, Authored Documentary, Returning Drama, TV Presenter, Factual, Drama Performance, The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, Serial Drama, TV Interview, Serial Drama Performance, Quiz Game Show, Rising Star, Daytime, Comedy, and Talent Show.

As ever, the winners are chosen purely by the public with voting open online now at nationaltvawards.com

See the full short list of NTA 2023 nominations below…

National Television Awards nominations 2023

New Drama

Beyond Paradise

Blue Lights

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Wednesday

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. Cr. Matthias Clamer/Netflix © 2022

Reality Competition

Love Island

Race Across the World

SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Traitors

Authored Documentary

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Happy Valley

Stranger Things

Vera

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Martin Lewis

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ant & Dec. ©Thames

Factual

Clarkson’s Farm

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera

India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley

Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife

Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Gogglebox

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

TV Interview

Louis Theroux Interviews…

Piers Morgan Uncensored

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street

Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders

Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale

Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House Of Games

The 1% Club

The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour

Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders

Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street

Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

The Wheel – Anton Du Beke, Michael McIntyre – (C) Hungry McBear TV – Photographer: Gary Moyes

Comedy

Brassic

Ghosts

Ted Lasso

Young Sheldon

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

Joel Dommett hosts the National Television Awards live from London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday, 5 September.

The ceremony will air live on ITV from 8PM.