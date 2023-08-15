The nominations for the 2023 National Television Awards have been revealed!
Taking charge for the third consecutive year, Joel Dommett will guide the proceedings as the pre-eminent TV awards gala returns to The O2 London.
With the grand event set to unfold, the star-studded affair will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday, 5 September.
The 2023 NTA encompasses a diverse range of categories, including New Drama, Reality Competition, Authored Documentary, Returning Drama, TV Presenter, Factual, Drama Performance, The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, Serial Drama, TV Interview, Serial Drama Performance, Quiz Game Show, Rising Star, Daytime, Comedy, and Talent Show.
As ever, the winners are chosen purely by the public with voting open online now at nationaltvawards.com
See the full short list of NTA 2023 nominations below…
New Drama
Beyond Paradise
Blue Lights
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Wednesday
Reality Competition
Love Island
Race Across the World
SAS: Who Dares Wins
The Traitors
Authored Documentary
Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
Rob Burrow: Living with MND
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Happy Valley
Stranger Things
Vera
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Martin Lewis
Factual
Clarkson’s Farm
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Sort Your Life Out
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley
Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife
Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Gogglebox
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
TV Interview
Louis Theroux Interviews…
Piers Morgan Uncensored
The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama Performance
Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street
Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders
Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale
Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street
Quiz Game Show
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Richard Osman’s House Of Games
The 1% Club
The Chase Celebrity Special
Rising Star
Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour
Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders
Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Comedy
Brassic
Ghosts
Ted Lasso
Young Sheldon
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee
