National Television Awards 2023 nominations revealed - full list!

Posted by Josh Darvill
Joel Dommett.
The National Television Awards on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Joel Dommett. ©Indigo Television
The nominations for the 2023 National Television Awards have been revealed!

Taking charge for the third consecutive year, Joel Dommett will guide the proceedings as the pre-eminent TV awards gala returns to The O2 London.

With the grand event set to unfold, the star-studded affair will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday, 5 September.

The 2023 NTA encompasses a diverse range of categories, including New Drama, Reality Competition, Authored Documentary, Returning Drama, TV Presenter, Factual, Drama Performance, The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, Serial Drama, TV Interview, Serial Drama Performance, Quiz Game Show, Rising Star, Daytime, Comedy, and Talent Show.

As ever, the winners are chosen purely by the public with voting open online now at nationaltvawards.com

See the full short list of NTA 2023 nominations below…

National Television Awards nominations 2023

New Drama

Beyond Paradise
Blue Lights
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Wednesday

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday.
Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. Cr. Matthias Clamer/Netflix © 2022

Reality Competition

Love Island
Race Across the World
SAS: Who Dares Wins
The Traitors

Authored Documentary

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife
Happy Valley
Stranger Things
Vera

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Martin Lewis

Ant & Dec.
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ant & Dec. ©Thames

Factual

Clarkson’s Farm
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Sort Your Life Out
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley
Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife
Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Gogglebox
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks

TV Interview

Louis Theroux Interviews…
Piers Morgan Uncensored
The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
The Graham Norton Show

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street
Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders
Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale
Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Richard Osman’s House Of Games
The 1% Club
The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour
Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders
Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

Daytime

Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning

The Wheel - Anton Du Beke, Michael McIntyre - (C) Hungry McBear TV - Photographer: Gary Moyes
The Wheel – Anton Du Beke, Michael McIntyre – (C) Hungry McBear TV – Photographer: Gary Moyes

Comedy

Brassic
Ghosts
Ted Lasso
Young Sheldon

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee

 

Joel Dommett hosts the National Television Awards live from London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday, 5 September.

The ceremony will air live on ITV from 8PM.

More on: TV
