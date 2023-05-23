The National Television Awards are back for 2023 – here’s all you need to know about this year’s ceremony.

Joel Dommett will be back again to host the TV Awards show this autumn, live from the O2 Arena in London.

As always, the NTAs will reward the best of television from the past twelve months with all the winners voted for by the public.

Joel Dommett. ©Indigo Television

National Television Awards date and venue

The 2023 National Television Awards will take place on Tuesday, 5 September at the O2 Arena.

The show will air live on ITV and ITVX.

Joel Dommett will be hosting the awards for a third year.

Long list revealed and voting opens

The long list of nominations across this year’s sixteen categories has been revealed.

You can vote online for your favourite at nationaltvawards.com/vote. Voting closes on Friday, 2 June ahead of the short-list of nominations and final voting period opens.

This year’s voting categories are New Drama, Reality Competition, Authored Documentary, Returning Drama, TV Presenter, Factual, Drama Performance, The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, Serial Drama, TV Interview, Serial Drama Performance, Quiz Game Show, Rising Star, Daytime, Comedy and Talent Show.

TV Interview is new for 2023, replacing TV Expert and Talent Show Judge.

As ever, viewer votes alone will determine who wins.

Alongside the awards being given out, the live ceremony will feature exclusive live performances and surprise VIP guests.