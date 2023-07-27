Romesh Ranganathan returns to BBC Two with two new series

The BBC Two has confirmed further series of two popular shows featuring comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

Travelogue series The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan will be back for more, following Romesh on an epic adventure through central Africa, specifically visiting Uganda, Rwanda, and Madagascar.

The new series aims to uncover hidden gems and explore off-the-beaten-path destinations in these countries, much like in previous episodes that showcased various lesser-known tourist destinations worldwide.

Additionally, Rumpus Media will produce two more episodes of The Misinvestigations Of Romesh Ranganathan, a true-crime spin-off series that explores the lives and legacies of famous pop icons, while delving into the controversies surrounding their deaths.

The upcoming episodes will focus on the life and death of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur and the murder of Nancy Spungen, the girlfriend of punk star Sid Vicious. This genre-bending show examines intriguing aspects of these iconic figures’ lives and deaths.

Romesh Ranganathan said: “Misadventures and Misinvestigations are both shows I’m incredibly proud of and it’s a delight to be able to do them again. I think they’re really good but if you disagree don’t tell me.”

Morgan Roberts, Head of Factual Entertainment at Rumpus Media, added: “Rumpus is delighted to be working on a new series of these epic Misadventures. Romesh isn’t just incredibly talented and clever – he is known as one of nicest people to work with in the industry – a reputation we intend to test to its absolute limit. And possibly beyond.”

Past episodes are available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.