Big Zuu's Big Eats celebrity line up revealed for series four on Dave

The celebrity line up has been revealed for series 4 of Big Zuu’s Big Eats.

UKTV’s BAFTA-winning series returns to Dave and UKTV Play this autumn.

The upcoming series will see Big Zuu, Tubsey and Hyder open the doors to the brand-new Big Eats HQ, where they’ll be creating a selection of inspired dishes for highly acclaimed athletes, presenters, comedians and musicians.

Celebs joining Big Zuu, Tubsey and Hyder for the new series include four-time Olympic gold medallist and global marathon champion Sir Mo Farah, iconic comedian, presenter and TV talk-show host Jonathan Ross, England and Arsenal football legend turned sports commentator Alex Scott and Brit and MOBO award-winning rap sensation Aitch.

The star-studded celebrity guest line-up will also see acclaimed comedian, actor and Sunday Times Bestselling author Ellie Taylor, multi-talented performer and award-winning comic Roisin Conaty, award-winning writer, comedian and actor Sarah Kendall and golden buzzer comedic phenomenon Nabil Abdulrashid join the boys at the newly created Big Eats house for the ultimate foodie experience.

Determined to bring flavour from all over the world to a national audience, Big Zuu will once again welcome his guests into the Big Eats food truck before hosting the Big Eats finale in the new HQ.

A start date for Big Zuu’s Big Eats series four is to be announced.

Dave is available on Sky 111/811, Virgin 127/194, Freesat 157, Freeview 19, Freesat 157 and online via UKTV Play.