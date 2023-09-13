The Long Shadow start date revealed for new ITV1 true crime drama

The Long Shadow is the brand new drama coming to ITV1 in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

From the makers of Des and White House Farm, The Long Shadow is a new true crime drama that depicts the hunt for Peter Sutcliffe, dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper.

A teaser shares: “Meticulously researched and drawing upon the most extensive archive of the investigation, comprising of hundreds of case files, interview transcripts and police reports, The Long Shadow will be the first definitive account of a case that shook Britain.

Pictured: DANIEL MAYS as Sydney Jackson.

“Based upon Michael Bilton’s highly praised book, Wicked Beyond Belief: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper, George Kay’s scripts will focus on the lives of the Sutcliffe’s victims, the loved ones they left behind, and the everlasting toll the investigation took on the detectives who led the investigation.”

The Long Shadow start date

The Long Shadow starts on ITV1 from Monday, 25 September at 9PM and continues weekly in the TV schedule. The show has seven episodes.

You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX from the same date.

Those on the cast include are Shaun Dooley, Charley Webb, Michael McElhatton, Jack Deam, Liz White, Steven Waddington and Chloe Harris.

Writer George Kay said: “In a story full with eye-watering statistics, one for me has always stood out: Peter Sutcliffe rendered 23 children motherless. That one fact in itself demands that any definitive drama about this case should encompass far more than just the story of a police investigation.

“We will focus not just on the police, therefore, but the victims, their families, those who were attacked but not believed, those who whose lives were permanently changed. This is not the story of a Ripper who hailed from Yorkshire, but the story of how Yorkshire was ripped apart.”

