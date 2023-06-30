McDonald & Dodds series 4 confirmed with cast revealed as filming begins

McDonald & Dodds Series 3 Episode 3. Pictured: JASON WATKINS as DS Dodds and TALA GOUVEIA as DCI Lauren McDonald. Copyright ITV

Filming has started on a brand new series of McDonald & Dodds on ITV.

Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins will once again reprise their roles as the two title characters.

Also back on the regular cast are Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) who plays Chief Superintendent Ormond and Charlie Chambers (EastEnders) who plays DC Goldie. Bhavik C. Pankhania (World On Fire) joins the line up as DC Lee.

McDonald & Dodds

The new season will feature three feature length episodes with an array of guest stars across the run.

Those appearing in the first story include Toby Stephens (Lost In Space), singer/songwriter Pixie Lott (The Voice Kids), Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack), Daniel Lapaine (Catastrophe), Dipo Ola (Landscapers), John Gordon Sinclair (Gregory’s Girl) and Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty).

A teaser shares: “McDonald and Dodds begin to investigate when a middle-aged woman is found shot dead in a rented flat.

“The killer has removed all clues to her identity, but DNA reveals she went missing over 35 years ago. Where has she been all those years? And who with?”

A release date for series 4 of McDonald & Dodds on ITV1 and ITVX is to be announced.

ITV’s Huw Kennair Jones said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to the beautiful city of Bath for more original and inventive crimes for McDonald and Dodds to solve.

“And it’s great to be working with Mammoth Screen, Robert Murphy and Tala and Jason once again on what promises to be another brilliant series.”

The previous three series are available to view via streaming platforms ITVX in the UK and Britbox in North America and Australia.