Van Der Valk cast revealed for series 3 of crime drama on ITV1

Van Der Valk series 3 has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
Inspired by the original 1970s detective drama of the same name, a reboot featuring a new cast and new look first aired in 2020.
Filmed entirely on location in the Netherlands, the revival features Van Der Valk in the contemporary world of Amsterdam.
A third series is now airing weekly on ITV1 with a trio of feature-length episodes.
Van Der Valk 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 3 of Van Der Valk’s latest episode tonight, Freedom in Amsterdam:
Marc Warren plays Piet Van Der Valk
Maimie McCoy plays Lucienne Hassell
Azan Ahmed plays Eddie Suleman
Django Chan-Reeves plays Citra Li
Darrell D’Silva plays Hendrik Davie
Emma Fielding plays Julia Dahlman
Mike Libanon plays Cliff Palache
Peter Van Heeringen plays Homeless Frank
Loes Haverkort plays Lina Linderman
Patrick Aliev plays Casper Yuliani
Simone Giel plays Marian Segers
Roger Jean Nsengiyumva plays Milton Paul
Rita Bernard-Shaw plays Sanne Van Arle
Thoren Ferguson plays Lenny Holst
Josh Bolt plays Gert Holst
Chiem Vreeken plays Fink Jonker
Sieger Sloot plays Titus Van Dr Beek
Loek Peters plays Greg Yuliani
Watch Van Der Valk on TV and online
The new series of Van Der Valk airs on ITV from Sunday, 18 June at 8PM and continues weekly with three feature-length episodes.
You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.
A teaser for the first episode, Freedom in Amsterdam reads: “The team are immediately plunged into an investigation following the dramatic shooting of an idealistic Freerunning champion, which draws them into the murky world of drug smuggling before revealing a deeper, darker personal tale of envy.
“Along the way Van Der Valk is also thrown unexpectedly back into contact with his ex-girlfriend, Lena.”