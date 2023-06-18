Van Der Valk cast revealed for series 3 of crime drama on ITV1

Van Der Valk series 3 has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Inspired by the original 1970s detective drama of the same name, a reboot featuring a new cast and new look first aired in 2020.

Filmed entirely on location in the Netherlands, the revival features Van Der Valk in the contemporary world of Amsterdam.

Van der Valk. Pictured:MARC WARREN as Van Det Valk

A third series is now airing weekly on ITV1 with a trio of feature-length episodes.

Van Der Valk 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 3 of Van Der Valk’s latest episode tonight, Freedom in Amsterdam:

Marc Warren plays Piet Van Der Valk

Maimie McCoy plays Lucienne Hassell

Azan Ahmed plays Eddie Suleman

Django Chan-Reeves plays Citra Li

Darrell D’Silva plays Hendrik Davie

Emma Fielding plays Julia Dahlman

Mike Libanon plays Cliff Palache

Peter Van Heeringen plays Homeless Frank

Loes Haverkort plays Lina Linderman

Patrick Aliev plays Casper Yuliani

Simone Giel plays Marian Segers

Roger Jean Nsengiyumva plays Milton Paul

Rita Bernard-Shaw plays Sanne Van Arle

Thoren Ferguson plays Lenny Holst

Josh Bolt plays Gert Holst

Chiem Vreeken plays Fink Jonker

Sieger Sloot plays Titus Van Dr Beek

Loek Peters plays Greg Yuliani

Watch Van Der Valk on TV and online

The new series of Van Der Valk airs on ITV from Sunday, 18 June at 8PM and continues weekly with three feature-length episodes.

You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.

A teaser for the first episode, Freedom in Amsterdam reads: “The team are immediately plunged into an investigation following the dramatic shooting of an idealistic Freerunning champion, which draws them into the murky world of drug smuggling before revealing a deeper, darker personal tale of envy.

“Along the way Van Der Valk is also thrown unexpectedly back into contact with his ex-girlfriend, Lena.”